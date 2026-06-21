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Weak start to monsoon seen clouding Kharif season outlook: Report

Even as sufficient reservoir levels are expected to provide a safe buffer for irrigation, the firm stressed the need for close monitoring given the current pattern of monsoon.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 10:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Weak start to monsoon seen clouding Kharif season outlook: Report
Image Credit: File Photo

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