Week Ahead At Dalal Street: 19 Companies Set to Make Stock Market Debut This Week, Check Details

New Delhi: Dalal Street is gearing up for one of its busiest weeks ever, with a flood of IPOs and listings set to shake up the market. After last week’s excitement, investors can expect another action-packed round as two mainboard IPOs and five SME IPOs open for subscription. But what really makes this week stand out is the sheer number of companies making their stock market debut—a whopping 19 firms, both big and small, are set to get listed in just one week.

Listing Bonanza: Six Mainboard Companies Go Live

The mainboard segment will see six companies hitting the exchanges, promising a dynamic start to the week. Kalpataru, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, and Globe Civil Projects are all scheduled to list on Tuesday, July 1. The much-awaited debut of HDB Financial Services IPO and Sambhv Steel Tubes will take place on Wednesday, July 2, bringing significant buzz. Rounding out the mainboard listings, Indogulf Cropsciences is tentatively scheduled to be listed on Thursday, July 3.

SME Segment Explodes with 13 New Entrants

The SME space is buzzing with even more activity, as 13 companies prepare to go public. On Tuesday, July 1, four companies—AJC Jewel Manufacturers, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron, Icon Facilitators, and Abram Foods—will be listed. The next day, Wednesday, July 2, will see Supertech EV, Suntech Infra Solutions, and Rama Telecom join the market. Another four SME companies—PRO FX Tech, Ace Alpha Tech, Valencia India, and Moving Media Entertainment—are expected to hit the bourses on Thursday, July 3. The listing parade wraps up on Friday, July 4, with Adcountry Media India and Neetu Yoshi making their debut.

Mainboard IPOs: Two Big Players Open for Subscription

On the IPO front, two mainboard companies are opening their subscription windows. Crizac is making headlines with its ₹860 crore offer for sale, with subscriptions opening on July 2 and closing on July 4; its listing is likely on July 9. Travel Food Services is also launching its IPO this week, opening on July 3 and closing on July 7, with a tentative listing on July 10. These two offerings will provide fresh opportunities for investors looking to participate in new public offerings.

Five SME IPOs Ready to Hit the Market

The SME IPO scene is equally vibrant, with five companies offering shares to the public. Vandan Foods, Marc Loire, Cedaar Textile, Pushpa Jewellers, and Silky Overseas are all set to open their subscriptions between June 30 and July 2. These issues, ranging from food to textiles and jewellery, are expected to list around July 7 on the respective SME platforms, adding depth and diversity to the smaller cap segments. With such a packed schedule, Dalal Street is set for a week of non-stop action, offering investors plenty of opportunities and excitement.