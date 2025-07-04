Weekly Recap: From Steller HDB Financial Debut To Jane Street Fiasco, Here How Market Performed This Week

New Delhi: The Indian stock market had a mixed start to 2025 but showed some improvement this week. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 rose slightly, as investors felt more confident despite global uncertainties and important news from different sectors. Strong company results and positive business updates helped the market, but there are still some risks from outside India and upcoming trade talks with the US. With the main stock indexes near their highest levels, this week’s big events—like a major new company listing and important government actions—show how the market is changing as we reach the middle of the year.

Sensex & Nifty Weekly Performance

Sensex: Closed at 83,432.89 (+193.42 points, +0.23 percent week-on-week)

Nifty 50: Closed at 25,461 (+55.7 points, +0.22 percent week-on-week)

HDB Financial Services: Strong Listing



HDB Financial Services made its stock market debut on July 2 at Rs 835 per share, a 13 percent premium over its IPO price of Rs 740. The stock maintained these gains through the day, marking one of the best listing performances among large IPOs in recent years.



SEBI Action on Jane Street



SEBI barred Jane Street from Indian markets, impacting derivatives sentiment and sending a strong signal to high-frequency trading firms.

Defence Sector Rally

Defence stocks, especially Paras Defence, surged after the Defence Acquisition Council approved ₹1.05 lakh crore in capital acquisitions.

Marico Gains on Q1 Business Update

Marico shares rose after a strong Q1 update, citing improved rural demand and steady urban sentiment.

Sapphire Foods Merger Buzz

Sapphire Foods rallied on reports of a potential merger with Devyani International, both franchisees of Yum! Brands in India.

PC Jeweller Surges on Revenue Growth

PC Jeweller jumped 20 percent after reporting 80 percent revenue growth and a debt-free target for FY26.

Gas Utilities Gain on Regulatory Reforms

Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas rose after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board approved reforms to gas pipeline tariffs.

Trent Drops Despite Revenue Growth

Trent Ltd dropped over 11 percent despite strong revenue, due to cautious outlook and store consolidation.

Midcap and Smallcap Indices Mixed

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher, reflecting selective participation and stock-specific action.

Technical Recovery in Broader Market

The percentage of Nifty 500 stocks above their 200-day EMA rebounded to about 59 percent, signaling technical recovery, though analysts warn of possible profit booking at higher levels.