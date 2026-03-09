West Asia Tensions May Disrupt Global Supply Chains, Says S. Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha



New Delhi: India has warned that the escalating tensions in West Asia could have serious consequences for global trade and supply chains. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the government is closely monitoring developments in the region because the conflict could affect energy markets, shipping routes and economic stability.

Addressing Parliament, Jaishankar said the situation is being watched at the highest level of government. “The Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses,” he said while briefing lawmakers on the growing geopolitical crisis in West Asia.

The minister noted that the conflict has implications not only for regional security but also for global trade networks. According to him, tensions in the region could disrupt shipping lanes and energy supply routes that are critical for international commerce. Such disruptions could ripple through global supply chains, affecting industries and economies far beyond the Middle East.

Jaishankar also highlighted that India is maintaining active diplomatic engagement with countries in the region. The government remains in contact with several governments and stakeholders to understand developments on the ground and assess potential risks to India’s economic and strategic interests.

Another key concern for India is energy security. West Asia remains one of the most important sources of crude oil for India, and any instability in the region can directly influence global oil prices and supply availability. Jaishankar said the government is taking into account factors such as availability, cost and risks of energy supplies while responding to the evolving situation.

The minister also reassured Parliament that the government is keeping a close watch on the safety of Indian citizens living in the region. Thousands of Indians work and live across West Asia, and authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure their well-being as the conflict unfolds.

Reiterating India’s long-standing diplomatic position, Jaishankar said tensions in the region should be resolved through peaceful means. He emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy remain the best way to reduce tensions and restore stability, warning that prolonged instability in West Asia could have significant economic and geopolitical consequences worldwide.