What Are ‘Sin Goods’ And Why Do They Now Attract 40% GST? Full List Of Items Inside

New Delhi: The GST Council has shaken things up with a major overhaul of tax slabs. While most everyday goods and services are now cheaper under the simplified 5 per cent and 18 per cent rates, a brand-new 40 per cent slab has been created for “sin goods” and luxury items. From tobacco and pan masala to high-end cars and yachts, these products will now come with a heavier price tag, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while unveiling the reforms.

Sin Goods Explained

“Sin goods” are items seen as harmful to health or society—like tobacco, gutka, pan masala, and alcoholic or sugary drinks. To discourage people from consuming them, governments usually impose higher taxes on these products while using the revenue for public welfare.

In India, sin goods have always carried the heaviest tax burden. They were earlier taxed at 28 per cent GST plus an additional Compensation Cess. Now, with the cess being phased out, the same load has been merged into a single 40 per cent GST slab.

Items Under the 40% GST Slab – Luxury and Sin Goods

The new 40% GST slab applies to a mix of luxury items and products considered harmful to health or society. Key items include:

Luxury Vehicles & Transport:

- Cars with engine sizes above 1,200 cc (petrol) and 1,500 cc (diesel)

- Motorcycles over 350 cc

- Motor cars designed for passenger transport, including station wagons and racing cars

- Private aircraft and helicopters

- Yachts and leisure vessels

Weapons:

- Revolvers and pistols

Tobacco & Related Products:

- Pan masala, gutka, bidi, and all tobacco products

- Unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse (excluding leaves)

- Smoking pipes, cigar/cigarette holders, and parts

Beverages:

- Aerated drinks with added sugar or sweeteners

- Caffeinated beverages

- Carbonated fruit drinks or fruit-based carbonated drinks

- Other non-alcoholic beverages

Other Services:

Online gambling and gaming

Earlier, these items were taxed at 28 per cent GST along with a Compensation Cess, pushing their effective tax rate close to 40 per cent. With the new 40 per cent slab, the total tax is now combined into a single, straightforward rate.

56th GST Council Meeting: Tax Slabs Simplified

In a major shake-up, the GST Council has done away with the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, leaving just two rates: 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

Everyday essentials like toothpaste, soaps, shampoos, small cars, TVs, and air conditioners will now come with lower taxes. Many medicines, daily staples, and even medical-grade oxygen have either been exempted or moved to the 5 per cent slab, bringing relief to households across the country.