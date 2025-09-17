What Is PM Mitra Park Scheme? Check Benefits, Key Highlights & More

New Delhi: India’s textile industry has long been a backbone of the economy as it blends tradition with vast employment opportunities. However, despite its size and significance, the sector has struggled with issues like fragmented production, outdated infrastructure, and rising costs. To give it a modern edge and make India a global textile hub, the government has rolled out the PM Mitra (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Parks scheme.

The project aims to set up seven state-of-the-art textile parks where everything from raw materials to finished clothes will be available under one roof. These PM Mitra Parks are expected to boost India’s position in the global textile market, attract fresh investments, and generate around 20 lakh (2 million) new jobs.

Why Was PM Mitra Park Launched?

PM Mitra Park is a massive textile hub where every stage of textile making—spinning, weaving, dyeing, printing, and garment production—comes together in one place. Spread over 1,000 acres or more, each park works like a complete ecosystem for textile manufacturing. Inspired by the idea of “Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign,” the scheme aims to make Indian textiles more affordable, quicker to reach markets, and better in quality. (Also Read: GST 2.0 To Put More Cash In Hand For Indians, Rs 2 Lakh Crore To Flow Into Economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman)

Highlights of PM Mitra Parks

- Complete Textile Hub: From spinning and dyeing to processing and garment-making, everything is available in one zone—saving time and cutting costs.

- Modern Infrastructure: Parks will have well-built roads, reliable power and water, logistics facilities, worker hostels, plug-and-play factory units, plus spaces for research, training, and commercial use.

- Jobs & Investments: Each park is expected to create nearly 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect jobs, while drawing investments of over Rs 70,000 crore.

- Public–Private Model: The parks will be managed through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) involving the Centre, state governments, and private players.

- Financial Support: For new parks, the Centre will provide up to 30 per cent of the project cost (max Rs 500 crore), along with extra incentives for textile units that set up inside.//

Locations of PM Mitra Parks

The government has approved seven PM Mitra Parks across the country—in Tamil Nadu (Virudhunagar), Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow district), and Maharashtra. These locations were carefully chosen for their rich textile traditions, strong connectivity, and active support from state governments, making them ideal hubs to boost India’s textile industry. (Also Read: Who Is Rajesh Yabaji? BlackBuck CEO Moves Out Of Bengaluru After Nearly A Decade– Know The Reason)

Why PM Mitra Parks Matter

The PM Mitra Parks scheme is designed to give a major push to India’s textile sector by lowering production costs, making exports more competitive, and encouraging greater use of modern technology. It is expected to create lakhs of new jobs particularly for women and young people in rural areas while positioning India as a prime destination for textile investment and trade.