New Delhi: A tragic helicopter crash near Manhattan’s West Side has claimed six lives. This included a prominent business leader. Among the victims was Agustin Escobar, President and CEO of Siemens in Spain along with his wife and their three children. The incident has brought renewed attention to the global reach of Siemens AG, one of Europe’s most influential companies, as per The New York Post..

Let’s take a closer look at Siemens

Siemens AG, founded in 1847 is headquartered in Munich, Germany, Siemens AG is one of the world’s largest most influential technology companies. It’s legacy spans over 175 years and the company operates in more than 190 countries and employs hundreds of thousands of people. Over the years, Siemens has expanded beyond its engineering roots into digital technologies—offering software, AI, and data-driven solutions to help modern businesses streamline and grow.

A Sightseeing Flight Turns Tragic

What was meant to be a short, scenic helicopter tour ended in tragedy. On Thursday afternoon, a Bell 206 helicopter operated by New York Helicopter Tours took off from the Wall Street Heliport around 3 p.m., following a popular route along Manhattan’s skyline and toward the Statue of Liberty, as reported by ET.

But just 15 minutes into the flight, the helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Pier 40. Radar data and eyewitnesses suggest a major mechanical failure—possibly a rotor part breaking off—caused the chopper to spin out of control before plunging into the water near Jersey City. Disturbing video showed debris falling from the sky, and onlookers recalled the moment the aircraft hit the river and flipped over.

Despite a quick response from emergency crews, the helicopter was found submerged with no survivors. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now investigating what led to the deadly crash.