Where Does Your Salary Go Further—India, US, Or Dubai? Bengaluru Techie Shares Insights

New Delhi: What if you had three job offers—Rs 25 lakh a year in India, 100,000 dollars in the US, and 280,000 AED tax-free in Dubai? Which one would actually give you a better life? Bengaluru-based techie Anish Sengupta decided to dive into this question and shared a detailed comparison on LinkedIn to find out where the real value lies. Sengupta didn’t just compare salaries but he also looked at lifestyle, job security, cost of living, and taxes. His post struck a chord with many working professionals.

United States

According to Sengupta, the US stands out for career growth and high-paying roles, especially in tech and finance. But it comes with its own set of challenges—frequent layoffs, aggressive restructuring, and the constant stress of H1B visa renewals.

While salaries are impressive, taxes can take away 25–35 per cent and healthcare costs add up quickly. After deductions, the net income usually falls around 70,000 dollars–75,000 dollars per year. Plus, with living expenses like rent often exceeding 2,500 dollars/month in big cities, monthly savings tend to be modest.

India

India offers a fast-growing job market across IT, fintech, and startups. Compared to the US, it provides stronger labor protections and a more stable work environment. While taxes range between 20–30 per cent, employees benefit from schemes like EPF, gratuity, and affordable healthcare.

This allows them to retain more of their income. On average, take-home pay ranges from Rs 18–20 lakh per year. The cost of living is also much lower, with premium housing available for around Rs 50,000/month and potential savings of Rs 1–1.5 lakh each month.

Dubai

Dubai finds itself between the US and India in many ways. It offers growing opportunities in fields like finance and real estate, plus the big advantage of a 0 per cent income tax. Most roles are contract-based, which means less long-term job security and more frequent switching between employers.

Still, with no income tax, employees often take home nearly their full salary. Rent in Dubai averages around 8,000 AED/month and professionals can save up to 15,000 AED/month, making it an attractive destination for short-to-mid-term financial goals.

Which Destination Makes the Most Sense for You?

Instead of picking a clear winner, Anish Sengupta says it really depends on what you're looking for. The US is great for those chasing rapid career growth and high salaries but you’ll need to be okay with some uncertainty. India is a better fit for people who value stability, staying close to family, and building consistent savings.

Dubai offers a tax-free, high-income lifestyle with a touch of luxury—ideal for those who aren't necessarily looking to settle down long-term. Each option has its pros and cons so the best choice is the one that matches your personal and professional goals.