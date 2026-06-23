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Who is Kunal Shah, WhatsApp’s next global CEO? Founded Cred in 2018

Kunal Shah takes over from WhatApp’s current head, Will Cathcart, who will be stepping down after seven years in the role.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
Who is Kunal Shah, WhatsApp’s next global CEO? Founded Cred in 2018
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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