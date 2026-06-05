Who is Neelkanth Mishra? To represent India at World Bank's Board

New Delhi: In a significant development, seasoned economist Neelkanth Mishra has been appointed as India's Executive Director at the World Bank. The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), will be for a tenure of three years at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC.

Mishra will take charge from Parameswaran Iyer, whose tenure has been extended until Mishra assumes office. He is a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

He will represent India at the World Bank's Board, which oversees lending operations, development projects, financial policies and governance decisions. The position is considered one of India's most important economic diplomacy roles, involving discussions on global development financing, infrastructure investment, poverty reduction and economic growth initiatives.

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Who is Neelkanth Mishra?

Currently serving as Chief Economist at Axis Bank and also Head of Global Research and a Whole-Time Director at Axis Capital, he is widely regarded as one of India's most respected economists and market strategists.

Before joining Axis Group in 2023, he spent nearly two decades at Credit Suisse, where he served as Managing Director, India Strategist and Co-Head of Equity Strategy for the Asia-Pacific region.

Mishra also serves as Part-time Chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Part-time member of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Mishra has additionally advised several government committees and institutions, including the 15th and 16th Finance Commissions.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, he secured an All-India Rank of 4 in the IIT entrance examination. In recognition of his achievements, IIT Kanpur conferred upon him the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2020.

At Infosys, he worked as a Senior Technical Architect.

Over the years, Mishra has consistently been ranked among India's top analysts.