Who Is Poonam Gupta? New RBI Deputy Governor And Former World Bank Economist – Check Salary, Education, Other Details

RBI's New Deputy Governor: The Government has appointed NCAER Director General Poonam Gupta as the Deputy Governor of The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 1, 2025. The position of the RBI Deputy Governor became vacant after Michael Patra stepped down in January this year. He oversees key departments including monetary policy, financial markets operations, regulation and economic research between January 2020-January 2025.

Former World Bank economist will hold the position for a period of three years. Poonam Gupta's appointment comes ahead of the crucial Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for April 7-9, 2025.

Who Is Poonam Gupta?

She is the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), a leading economic policy think tank. Poonam is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and leads the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

She joined NCAER in 2021 after nearly 20 years at the IMF and World Bank in the US. Before that, she taught at the Delhi School of Economics and the University of Maryland (US) and was a visiting faculty at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Delhi. She has also served as the RBI Chair Professor at NIPFP and was a professor at ICRIER, as per the NCAER website.

Adding further, Poonam is also part of the Development Advisory Committee of NITI Aayog and serves on the Executive Committee of FICCI. Notably, she chaired the Task Force on Macroeconomics and Trade during India’s G20 Presidency.

Deputy RBI Governor Poonam Gupta: Education

She has a PhD and a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Maryland, USA, and another Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. In 1998, she received the EXIM Bank Award for her doctoral research in international economics.

Deputy RBI Governor Poonam Gupta: Salary

For this position, the RBI is offering a salary of Rs 2.25 lakh. It is important to note that the RBI now has a total of four Deputy Governors including Swaminathan J, T Rabi Sankar, and M Rajeshwar Rao with the appointment of Poonam Gupta.