Who Is Rajesh Yabaji? BlackBuck CEO Moves Out Of Bengaluru After Nearly A Decade– Know The Reason

New Delhi: Rajesh Kumar Yabaji, co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based digital trucking platform BlackBuck, has announced that the company will be moving out of its Bellandur office after nine years. Known for revolutionizing freight logistics by connecting shippers with truckers across India, BlackBuck cited poor road conditions and long employee commutes as the reasons for the shift.

Highlighting the traffic challenges, Yabaji said, “Roads full of potholes and dust, coupled with the lowest intent to get them rectified. Did not see any of this changing in the next five years.” On X, he added, “ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last 9 years. But it’s now very-very hard to continue here,” along with a broken-heart emoji. (Also Read: SBI Completes Divestment Of 13.18% Stake In Yes Bank, Retains 10.8% Holding)

Commute Woes and Infrastructure Woes

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The daily commute for employees has become increasingly unbearable, with travel times exceeding 1.5 hours each way. The roads are full of potholes, thick dust, and are rapidly deteriorating. Once a thriving tech hub with major companies and modern housing, Bellandur is now notorious for its crumbling infrastructure, clogged drains, and widespread perception of government neglect.

No Quick Fix in Sight

Expressing concern about the long-term situation, Yabaji said he doesn’t expect any improvement in the next five years. He pointed out not only the poor condition of the roads but also the lack of intent to repair them. Responding to his post, the Deputy Chief Minister remarked, “Bengaluru wasn’t a planned city, and fixing things takes time.”

Mixed Reactions from Industry, Politics, and Public

The announcement sparked strong reactions across industry and political circles. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai called it a “big failure of governance in Bengaluru,” while BJP state president B Y Vijayendra warned that poor infrastructure could drive away talent and investment. On social media, many applauded Yabaji for putting employee welfare first, though some criticised local representatives for their inaction. (Also Read: Cybercrime Horror: Hyderabad Retired Doctor Harassed By Fraudsters, Dies After Rs 6.6 Lakh Scam)

With this decision, Yabaji has brought attention to how urban infrastructure affects business operations, stressing the importance of better city planning and maintenance. The move also reinforces his reputation as a tech entrepreneur who prioritises employee well-being.