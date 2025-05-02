Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2894614https://zeenews.india.com/economy/who-is-rashid-naseem-meet-the-shine-city-promoter-declared-fugitive-by-ed-in-multi-crore-up-ponzi-scheme-2894614.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
RASHID NASEEM

Who Is Rashid Naseem? Meet The Shine City Promoter Declared Fugitive By ED In Multi Crore UP Ponzi Scheme

Shine City Group, led by Naseem have been accused of cheating investors in UP, siphoning over hundreds of crores from them. Where is he currently living? This and more, read on.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Rashid Naseem? Meet The Shine City Promoter Declared Fugitive By ED In Multi Crore UP Ponzi Scheme Image Courtesy: FB Grab

New Delhi: Rashid Naseem is the main promoter of the Shine City Group which had dealings in multi-level marketing and real estate. Naseem is also the mastermind of a multi-crore rupee ponzi scheme in Uttar Pradesh. The Special PMLA Court in Lucknow has declared Naseem a Fugitive Economic Offender.


Rashid Naseem Mastermind Behind Multi Crore UP Ponzi Scheme

Shine City Group, led by Naseem have been accused of cheating investors in UP, siphoning over hundreds of crores from them. The ponzi scheme kingpin, Rashid Naseem has collected Rs 1000 crores from investors by duping them, ED has said.

Where Is Rashid Naseem Currently Residing?

Rashid Naseem had failed multiple times to appear for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The premiere agency infact had issued summons against the realty promoter. However, it has been learnt that Naseem fled India via Nepal and is currently residing in Dubai, UAE.


Rashid Naseem Declared A Fugitive By ED

The Enforcement Directorate had filed four prosecution complaints in the ponzi case, provisionally attaching properties worth Rs 127.98 crore. ED had identified the amount as proceeds of crime. The investigative agency also identified the key accused and associated entities involved in laundering the illicitly collected funds.

The ED filed an application seeking his declaration as a Fugitive Economic Offender under FEOA, 2018.

Interpol Red Notice Against Rashid Naseem 

Rashid Naseem has hundreds of FIRs in his name, Non-Bailable Warrant, Look Out Circular, and a Red Notice by Interpol. Approximately 554 FIRs have been registered by the UP Police against Rasheed Naseem and Shine City Group, that had prompted an ED investigation.

However the scam mastermind has refused to return to India to face the criminal proceedings.

Rashid Naseem And Shine City Ponzi Scheme

Rashid Naseem, the chieftain of the Shine City Ponzi Scheme raised funds via pyramid schemes under the garb of real estate investments. The funds collected were layered, transferred, and used to acquire various movable and immovable properties, which were held in the name of Shine City companies, its directors and other close associates, depriving investors of returns or promised plots.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK