Who Is Sanjay Malhotra? Everything You Need To Know About New RBI Governor

New Delhi: The central government has appointed Sanjay Malhotra, the current revenue secretary as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Malhotra, a seasoned 1990-batch IAS officer, will succeed Shaktikanta Das, whose six-year tenure as RBI Governor concludes on December 10. Malhotra's appointment is for a period of three years, marking the beginning of a new chapter for India's central bank.

Meet Sanjay Malhotra: The New RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra, the newly appointed 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is a distinguished 1990-batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre. He holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Kanpur and a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University in the USA.

With over 33 years of distinguished service, Sanjay Malhotra has showcased exceptional leadership across various sectors, including power, finance, taxation, information technology, and mining. Currently serving as the Secretary (Revenue) in the Ministry of Finance. He previously held the position of Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, also under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Shaktikanta Das’ Tenure as RBI Governor Ends

Shaktikanta Das became the 25th Governor of the RBI on December 12, 2018. It was followed by Urjit Patel’s sudden resignation. He is set to complete his extended tenure on Tuesday. After initially serving a three-year term, Das was granted an extension. His leadership was pivotal in stabilizing the financial markets during a period of uncertainty caused by a dispute between the RBI and the government over surplus transfer issues.