Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829674https://zeenews.india.com/economy/who-is-sanjay-malhotra-everything-you-need-to-know-about-new-rbi-governorwho-is-sanjay-malhotra-everything-you-need-to-know-about-new-rbi-governor-2829674.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
SANJAY MALHOTRA

Who Is Sanjay Malhotra? Everything You Need To Know About New RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra, the newly appointed 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is a distinguished 1990-batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Sanjay Malhotra? Everything You Need To Know About New RBI Governor File Photo

New Delhi: The central government has appointed Sanjay Malhotra, the current revenue secretary as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Malhotra, a seasoned 1990-batch IAS officer, will succeed Shaktikanta Das, whose six-year tenure as RBI Governor concludes on December 10. Malhotra's appointment is for a period of three years, marking the beginning of a new chapter for India's central bank.

Shaktikanta Das took over as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 12, 2018, following the sudden departure of Urjit Patel.

Meet Sanjay Malhotra: The New RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra, the newly appointed 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is a distinguished 1990-batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre. He holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Kanpur and a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University in the USA.

With over 33 years of distinguished service, Sanjay Malhotra has showcased exceptional leadership across various sectors, including power, finance, taxation, information technology, and mining. Currently serving as the Secretary (Revenue) in the Ministry of Finance. He previously held the position of Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, also under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Shaktikanta Das’ Tenure as RBI Governor Ends

Shaktikanta Das became the 25th Governor of the RBI on December 12, 2018. It was followed by Urjit Patel’s sudden resignation. He is set to complete his extended tenure on Tuesday. After initially serving a three-year term, Das was granted an extension. His leadership was pivotal in stabilizing the financial markets during a period of uncertainty caused by a dispute between the RBI and the government over surplus transfer issues.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK