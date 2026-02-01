'Whole mood of February depends on one woman': Internet flooded with memes as FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Union Budget 2026

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables her ninth consecutive Union Budget today, the occasion has once again sparked a massive meme storm on social media. From tax relief hopes to middle-class anxieties, netizens have flooded platforms with humorous reactions, turning Budget Day into a trending digital festival.

The Union Budget directly impacts every citizen of the country, and social media users have wasted no time in sharing their expectations, fears, and satire. While discussions once revolved around tea-table conversations, today they dominate timelines on X and Instagram,

Budget 2026 Presented Today

February 1 is never an ordinary day in India. Like every year, the Union Budget is being presented in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.

Viewers can watch the live broadcast on Sansad TV, major news channels, and digital platforms such as YouTube and X, where continuous updates are being shared. Official information is also available on the government’s portal: www.indiabudget.gov.in



The Budget Session will span 30 sittings over 65 days and conclude on April 2. Both Houses will be adjourned for recess on February 13 and will reconvene on March 9.

Social Media Buzzes with Budget 2026 Memes

Social media platforms were abuzz with reactions even before the Finance Minister began her speech.

One user shared a meme captioned: “Nirmala Sitharaman to middle-class people.”

Another wrote: “The Budget morning #Budget2026.”

A third post read: “Good morning folks. What are you looking forward to? #Budget2026.”

Yet another user joked: “The whole mood of February depends on one woman. #NirmalaSitharaman #Budget2026.”

One widely circulated post in Hindi captured the middle-class sentiment: "Sab log excited the tax slab badhega, standard deduction milega, lekin experts bol rahe hain ‘no major relief for salaried class.’

Government to salaried people during every budget#Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/VnfvuKYolM — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2025

FM’s Saree Also Turns Heads

Earlier today, Nirmala Sitharaman’s traditional Budget Day attire also became a talking point online. She opted for a deep pink handwoven Kancheevaram silk saree with golden checks and brown borders.

As in previous years, her choice of saree was seen as a nod to Tamil Nadu’s rich weaving heritage and cultural roots, drawing praise from fashion watchers and netizens alike.