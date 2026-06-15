/Wholesale Price Inflation hits 9.68% in May; Ministry introduces revised base year series

The quickening pace of price gains was visible across all major commodity segments. Year-on-year inflation for fuel and power surged to 30.33 per cent in May from 24.89 per cent in April, while manufactured products inflation climbed to 7.48 per cent from 6.68 per cent. Primary articles registered an inflation rate of 4.99 per cent during the month, up from 3.78 per cent in April. The wholesale food index, which tracks both raw food articles and processed food products, rose 4.49 per cent in May compared to 3.11 per cent in April.