Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Wholesale Price Inflation hits 9.68% in May; Ministry introduces revised base year series

Wholesale Price Inflation hits 9.68% in May; Ministry introduces revised base year series

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry cautioned users regarding historical comparisons, noting that the item basket underwent significant changes at lower levels of disaggregation due to the inclusion of new items and the removal of obsolete ones.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Wholesale Price Inflation hits 9.68% in May; Ministry introduces revised base year series
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Wholesale Price Inflation hits 9.68% in May
WPI inflation1 min ago
2
US Iran deal3 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202612 min ago
4
imu cet counselling 202619 min ago
5
ChatGPT23 min ago