Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Why are all public sector banks and regional rural banks open this Sunday?

Why are all public sector banks and regional rural banks open this Sunday?

United Forum of Bank Unions has proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Why are all public sector banks and regional rural banks open this Sunday?

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
JNU student alleges harassment near Tapti Hostel, Delhi Police steps in
2
3
4
5