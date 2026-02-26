Advertisement
Economy'Why aren't we Monetizing real estate on street dogs': Techie's post goes viral, netizen fuming on the SaaS idea
STRAY DOG

'Why aren't we Monetizing real estate on street dogs': Techie's post goes viral, netizen fuming on the SaaS idea

Referring to his proposed hyperlocal distribution hack, a former Microsoft techie has said India's 'stray dog inventory' can be used for billboards. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Why aren't we Monetizing real estate on street dogs': Techie's post goes viral, netizen fuming on the SaaS idea

New Delhi: A former Microsoft techie has triggered a massive online debate over his proposal on "monetizing" street dogs as a medium of "offline billboard".

Referring to his proposed hyperlocal distribution hack, he said India's 'stray dog inventory' can be used for billboards. He proposed Stray as a Service (SaaS) as an idea of monetising the real estate on street dogs.

"I just cracked Hyperlocal distribution. Why aren’t we monetising the real estate on street dogs?
SaaS - Stray as a Service. India has approx 30M units of untapped inventory; every stray dog is also an offline billboard," the techie that goes by username Aditya wrote on X.

Netizens react

"and when the dog's tshirt is wet in winter, it stays wet and dog dies, who's responsible?," asked a user.

Another commented, "beginner mistake. you’re trying to market to humans, when the focus should be on the dog population itself. the jackets should say “bhau bhau, bhau bhau bhau”. untapped service, untapped market also."

A third user asked, "And what happens if for some unforseen reason, the clothing catches fire? How does the dog open it? By asking for support on X?"

"Why dont you use your forehead for ad space, will earn nice sum," wrote a user.

