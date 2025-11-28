Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989769https://zeenews.india.com/economy/why-even-rs-12-crore-savings-may-not-be-enough-for-retirement-ca-explains-this-mistake-can-wipe-out-rs-2-3-crore-instantly-2989769.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
PERSONAL FINANCE

Why Even Rs 12 Crore Savings May Not Be Enough For Retirement? CA Explains THIS Mistake Can Wipe Out Rs 2–3 Crore Instantly

CA Nitin Kaushik has explained in details regarding a common mistake that people tend to do in their retirement planning which erodes their corpus.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Even Rs 12 Crore Savings May Not Be Enough For Retirement? CA Explains THIS Mistake Can Wipe Out Rs 2–3 Crore Instantly

New Delhi: A growing number of people nearing retirement will learn that having several crores saved for retirement does not ensure peace of mind. According to CA Nitin Kaushik, people who are content in retirement are those who have aligned risk with reality and pursued stability and time rather than returns.

In a post on X, Kaushik explained what he calls the "Retirement Mistake Even the Wealthy Keep Making And Why It Quietly Destroys Portfolios". According to Kaushik, many people with substantial assets end up being anxious about retirement not because they lack sufficient funds but because their portfolio is designed for excitement rather than stability. 

To explain, Kaushik uses the example of someone retiring with a corpus of Rs 12 crore. He said if the first year brings a sharp downturn then a 25 to 30 percent fall can wipe out Rs 2 to 3 crore instantly. The person is forced to sell part of the equity portfolio which can never recover fully because the recovery happens on a smaller base. "This is how people with even Rs 8–10 crore end up feeling financially tight by their 70s," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kaushik emphasizes that higher volatility combined with fixed withdrawals increases the danger of depletion. He said that portfolios with around half in equities face a drastically higher chance of running out of money. When equity exposure is decreased to around 20–30 percent the probability drops sharply. "While the yearly spending remains almost the same. The trade off is far smaller than most people assume," Kaushik said.

Kaushik describes an alternative approach saying someone nearing retirement with a balanced mix of enough equity to keep the money growing above inflation and enough stability so that monthly withdrawals do not depend on the market’s mood are at a better position. At 80, their retirement becomes peaceful and not stressful.

Kaushik asserts that after years of observing portfolios and strategies, one truth becomes clear that "People who sleep well in retirement are not the ones who took the biggest bets. They are the ones who aligned risk with reality instead of ego. They did not chase returns but they chased stability, dignity and time."

Kaushik said that before believing that retirement funds will last forever, it is worth that people consider if they are "walking into retirement with hope instead of a plan."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA With Rahul Sinha LIVE
RBI's Legal Strike On Credit Rating Agencies: Major Relief For Loan Seekers
Telangana
Telangana To Be Divided Into 3 Zones To Achieve Vision 2047
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Blaze Kills At Least 83; Dozens Missing After Housing Complex Fire
Congress
Former Congress MP Drops Bombshell, Blames CIA, Mossad For Party's 2014 Defeat
Pakistan Child Abuse Report
Minority Rights Group Warns Of Rising Violence Against Children Across Pak
Nepal New Currency
Nepal Releases New Banknotes Featuring Disputed Border Map With India
DNA With Rahul Sinha LIVE
Pakistan Faces Crisis As Taliban Enters With 'Living Bombs' While Army Watches
Women in Indian Army
At 34, Everyone Expected Her To Settle Down - What She Did Will Inspire You
Delhi Metro
Why Do Metro Stations Have Yellow Rumble Strips?
Pakistan
Military Rule Imminent In Pakistan? Report Says Munir In Total Control