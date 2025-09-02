Why India Wants To Build 10 Lakh Homes In Australia? The $500 Billion Truth Revealed

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has revealed that India is in “deep negotiations” with Australia over a massive proposal to build one million homes worth an estimated $500 billion — potentially one of the largest international housing collaborations ever.

Highlighting the scale of the project, Goyal said global partnerships are essential and confirmed that the UAE has been approached to play a key financial role.

According to The Australia Today, the proposal sits at the intersection of three urgent priorities — India’s push to export skilled labour, Australia’s acute housing shortage, and the UAE’s appetite for global investment.

Australia is struggling to meet its housing targets under the National Housing Accord. Master Builders Australia has warned of rising costs, workforce shortages, and productivity challenges that have left the nation nearly 60,000 homes short of its annual target. Over the next five years, the gap could swell to over 180,000 homes.

Addressing the Bharat Buildcon 2026 conference in Mumbai, Goyal underscored that Australia needs nearly one million homes and invited Indian builders, workers, and experts to seize this “game-changing” opportunity. Training and certification programs are being rolled out to ensure Indian professionals meet Australian standards.

“If we miss this opportunity, we will have only ourselves to blame,” Goyal said, stressing the potential boost for India’s construction and financial sectors.