Why Is India’s rupee falling while other Asian currencies are getting stronger?

New Delhi: The Indian rupee has been on a long slide against the US dollar over the past decade, even as several Asian currencies have shown strength in recent months. The contrast has become more visible as currencies such the Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht, Chinese yuan and Singapore dollar post gains while the rupee continues to weaken.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took office in May 2014, one US dollar cost Rs 58.94. By his second term in 2019, the rupee had fallen to Rs 69.37. In June 2024, when he began his third term, the dollar was at Rs 83.38. Now, after two more years, it has moved close to Rs 96.

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A similar trend existed under earlier governments as well. During the Manmohan Singh years from 2004 to 2014, the rupee fell from Rs 45.31 to around Rs 60 per dollar, a drop of more than 30 percent. Despite periods of strong economic growth, the currency has continued to lose value across different governments.

Economists have been debating this pattern, especially because India has reported strong GDP growth compared to several peer economies. Normally, faster growth is expected to support a stronger currency, but that correlation has not played out in recent years. Even economists who have supported past economic policies, such as Surjit Bhalla, have questioned the disconnect between growth and currency performance.

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Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian has also highlighted the wider trend. In a recent article in The Indian Express, he wrote that in the years leading up to the recent international shocks, “no country, with the exception of Turkey, experienced as much of a currency decline despite as much of an effort by the central bank to defend the currency. Between 2022 and February 2026, the rupee declined by over 20 percent despite RBI interventions in spot and forward markets”.

Global shocks further weakened the rupee

In recent years, external shocks have added further drag on the rupee. Trade tensions triggered by higher tariffs on Indian goods, followed by energy disruptions because of the US-Iran war pushed the currency to weaker levels. The Reserve Bank of India stepped in through market operations, but the relief was limited as dollar outflows continued.

At the same time, several Asian economies have moved in the opposite direction. They have been supported by strong trade surpluses, foreign investment inflows and stable economic conditions.

Malaysia and Thailand witness currency gains

Malaysia’s ringgit has been one of the strongest performers in the region. It rose by 9.25 percent last year. It recently touched its strongest level in seven years after a strong recover from early lows. Analysts attribute the rise to stronger investor confidence, foreign direct investment inflows and a current account surplus.

According to Nikkei Asia, “the ringgit’s strength is driven by the country’s current account surplus, strong domestic economy and 4.9 percent GDP growth forecast for 2025. Foreign investment inflows have also increased significantly, with net inflows rising to 8.5 billion ringgit in the third quarter”.

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Thailand’s baht has also strengthened by crossing the 31-per-dollar mark earlier this year, its strongest level since 2021. A rising trade surplus, especially with the United States, has supported the currency despite a relatively loose monetary policy.

China, Singapore and others add to regional trend

China’s yuan has also strengthened to a multi-year high against the dollar. It is driven by policy moves from the central bank and expectations of further appreciation.

Singapore’s dollar has gained from strong economic performance driven by electronics exports and AI-related industrial growth, with its GDP growth reaching 6 percent in the latest quarter.

Even Pakistan’s rupee has shown short-term stability, helped by external support, remittances and improved current account numbers.

Why currency moves hit India so hard

A weaker rupee makes imports more expensive, especially crude oil, gas, fertilisers and electronics. It also affects investor sentiment, as foreign portfolio investors have recently pulled out billions from Indian equities.

At the same time, a weaker currency helps exports by making Indian goods cheaper abroad and increases the value of remittances sent by Indians working overseas.

In the last financial year, India received more than $135 billion in remittances, which gains value when the rupee weakens.

The divergence between India and several Asian economies shows how currency movement depends not only on growth, but also on trade balances, capital flows and world’s financial conditions.