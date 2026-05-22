Why is Indian rupee slipping nonstop? Here are three triggers behind the fall and risks ahead

New Delhi: India’s economy continues to grow at a healthy pace, but the rupee has been under depreciation for years. The currency has now moved close to the 97-per-dollar mark, and it has fallen by nearly 7.5 percent in the first months of 2026. This leads to a question about why a fast-growing economy is witnessing a weaker currency.

Currency strength usually moves in line with economic performance. In simple terms, stronger growth tends to support a stronger currency. But in India’s case, the pattern has not followed that rule in recent years. Since 2018, the rupee has shown a gradual weakening trend almost every year, even though growth numbers have held up relatively strong.

Back in 2013, when Narendra Modi was projected as the prime ministerial candidate by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the falling rupee was a major political talking point. At that time, the exchange rate had crossed the 60-per-dollar level and it was debated in public forums.

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If the currency crosses the psychologically important 100 mark, economists say it could create added pressure for policymakers, especially the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Import costs, oil prices and daily impact

A weaker rupee directly increases India’s import bill. Since the country depends on imports for crude oil, cooking gas, fertilisers and electronics, a fall in the currency makes these essential goods more expensive in rupee terms. This eventually feeds into inflation and raises costs for households.

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At the same time, there is another side to the story. Families dependent on remittances benefit when the rupee weakens because they receive more rupees for every dollar sent from abroad. India is among the largest recipients of remittances across the world. In the financial year ending March 2025, overseas Indians sent more than $135 billion back home.

However, this inflow could face disruption due to geopolitical tensions, especially military confrontations in the Middle East that affect Indian workers in Gulf countries.

Rising concerns over the currency

The present weakness of the rupee is also driven by international and domestic factors. Oil prices have risen after attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel. It increased India’s trade deficit. Since the country imports around 90 percent of its crude oil requirement, higher international prices directly increase dollar demand.

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Foreign investors have also been pulling money out of Indian markets. Reports suggest that around $23 billion have been withdrawn from Indian equities this year. When foreign investors exit, they convert rupees into dollars, which adds further downward pressure on the currency.

There is also concern in international markets that the rupee could move closer to the 100-per-dollar mark, a level that was once considered unlikely.

Some analysts expect tighter rules on foreign investment flows and faster repatriation of export earnings to manage dollar supply inside the country.

Oil, gold imports and widening trade deficit

India’s import structure adds to the pressure. The country spends heavily on crude oil, gold, silver and fertilisers. In the last financial year, energy imports stood at $174 billion. Gold imports reached $72 billion, while silver imports rose to $12 billion. Fertiliser imports also increased to $14.6 billion.

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Together, these four items have doubled India’s import burden in four years. A rising import bill means more dollars are required, which further weakens the rupee.

India continues to import more than it exports. Trade data shows that the imbalance between imports and exports increased in January, with imports rising nearly 20 percent while exports grew at a much slower pace.

Decline in foreign exchange reserves

India’s foreign exchange reserves are among the largest in the world, but they have slipped from their peak. According to RBI data, reserves have fallen to around $690 billion from a record $728 billion in February 2026. These reserves help the central bank intervene in currency markets by selling dollars when needed.

However, rising import bills are increasing the burden on these reserves. The RBI has been managing the situation by selling dollars in the market, but the impact has been limited so far.

Structural concerns behind the trend

Economists argue that the weakness is not only due to international shocks but also structural issues. Former RBI Governor D. Subbarao recently wrote in an article in Hindustan Times that capital outflows are being driven by both domestic and external reasons. Investors are moving funds to markets offering stronger opportunities, especially in technology-driven sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and data centres.

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He also pointed out that while India continues to rise, its presence in these high-end innovation sectors is limited, which affects long-term capital inflows.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves, though large at around $700 billion, cannot be seen as a permanent shield. Their real strength depends on how effectively they can be used during periods of stress.

Inflation and expanding imbalances

Inflation has also begun to rise. Wholesale inflation touched 8.3 percent in April, the fastest in nearly four years. At the same time, the trade deficit increased to $34.68 billion in January as imports rose rapidly while exports grew at a much slower pace.

All these factors together show how multiple factors (rising imports, capital outflows and international oil shocks) are combining to keep the rupee under continuous weakening.