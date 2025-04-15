Why Is Indian Stock Market Rising Today? Check Reasons Behind Sharp Rally In Sensex

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market today saw an impressive jump for a second straight session after a long weekend, as tariff reprieve by US President Donald Trump lifted stock market sentiment.

In the opening trade BSE Sensex surging 1,750.37 points to 76,907.63 and the NSE Nifty jumping 539.8 points to 23,368.35 on April 15. According to media reports, the investors have gained more than Rs 9 lakh crore on Tuesday after the stock market surge.

Why India Stock Market Jump Today: Key Reasons Behind Sharp Rally In Sensex

The U.S. dollar has dropped below the 100 mark, hitting its lowest level in two years. This fall may encourage Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) to invest more in India, as U.S. assets like bond yields and the dollar are losing value.

Market sentiment has also improved after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs. He also said he would support auto companies, which gave investors more confidence—even though the 25% tariff on autos is still in place.

US stock markets kicked off the week on a strong note, with all three major indices closing higher on Monday. The Dow Jones jumped over 300 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also posted solid gains.

Top Gainers

Tata Motors led the Sensex rally with a strong jump of 5.03% in early trade. Larsen & Toubro followed, rising by 3.97%. Mahindra & Mahindra gained 3.74%, while HDFC Bank was up by 3.62%. ICICI Bank also made it to the top five gainers with a 2.65% increase.

India Stock Market: Early Trade

After the market opened, the Nifty 50 jumped 467 points (2.05%) to trade at 23,295.55, while the Sensex surged 1,569.89 points (2.09%) to 76,727.15. However, broader markets lagged behind, with both the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 rising by 1.3% in early trade.