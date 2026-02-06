Why Ola, Uber and Rapido Drivers are going on strike tomorrow, Feb 7 — Explained

New Delhi: Commuters who rely on app-based cabs may face inconvenience on February 7 as driver unions have called for a nationwide strike, called the ‘All India Breakdown’. The protest has been announced by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) along with other national labour bodies, representing drivers associated with platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. The strike is expected to impact ride availability in several cities across the country.

What’s Driving the Nationwide Strike?

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) flagged what it described as long-pending and unresolved issues affecting app-based drivers across the country.

According to the union, there is no government-regulated fare structure for drivers working with platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and Porter. In the absence of clear rules, the companies decide fares on their own.

The union claims this has resulted in income uncertainty, alleged exploitation, and increasingly difficult working conditions for lakhs of transport workers who depend on these platforms for their livelihood.

What Are the Drivers Demanding?

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has put forward two key demands as part of its protest call.

First, it wants the government to immediately notify minimum base fares for app-based transport services, including autos, cabs and bike taxis. The union says these fares should be decided in consultation with recognised driver unions and aligned with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, so that drivers have a fair and predictable income structure.

Second, the union has sought a strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial passenger and goods transport. According to the drivers’ body, allowing private vehicles to operate commercially puts licensed drivers at a disadvantage and adds further pressure on already strained earnings.

The strike also comes close on the heels of recent protests by delivery and quick commerce workers. On December 31 one of the busiest days for platforms like Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart and Swiggy delivery workers had also raised concerns over low pay and increasing work pressure.