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Why PM Modi asks citizens not to buy gold, travel abroad? Sridhar Vembu explains

Zoho co-founder said that the government aims to achieve this through addressing unnecessary foreign travel and gold purchases.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
Why PM Modi asks citizens not to buy gold, travel abroad? Sridhar Vembu explains

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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