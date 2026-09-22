Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Why RBI is mopping up billions: Rs 25,000 crore OMO sale gets 3x bids

The move comes as inflows through the special USD-INR swap facility reached $143.596 billion, including $132.98 billion through FCNR(B) deposits. The RBI has one more Rs 25,000-crore OMO sale scheduled for September 28, while Monday’s auction witnessed the central bank accept bids for five of the six securities offered.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 07:45 AM IST
Why RBI is mopping up billions: Rs 25,000 crore OMO sale gets 3x bids
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why RBI is mopping up billions: Rs 25,000 crore OMO sale gets 3x bids
2
3
4
5