Why RBI is mopping up billions: Rs 25,000 crore OMO sale gets 3x bids

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold Rs 25,000 crore of government securities through its latest Open Market Operation (OMO) on Monday (September 21). The sale is aimed at absorbing excess rupee liquidity from the banking system after large foreign currency inflows.
The auction recorded bids worth Rs 84,982 crore, more than three times the amount the RBI had offered. The central bank accepted the entire Rs 25,000 crore notified amount. The auction data show strong demand from market participants for the securities offered by the RBI.
The auction is the second Rs 25,000-crore tranche under the RBI’s Rs 1 lakh crore OMO sale programme announced on September 11.
“On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct OMO sale auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 1,00,000 crore,” the central bank said.
The programme is being conducted in three stages. The RBI sold Rs 50,000 crore of government securities on September 17, followed by Rs 25,000 crore on September 21. The final Rs 25,000-crore auction is scheduled for September 28.
With Monday’s operation, it has completed Rs 75,000 crore (three-fourths) of the planned Rs 1 lakh crore sales. The September 28 auction will complete the programme if conducted as announced.
An OMO sale is one of the tools used by the RBI to manage liquidity. When banks and other market participants buy government securities from the central bank, they pay rupees to the RBI. This removes those funds from the banking system.
The latest operation comes at a time when foreign currency inflows have been particularly large through the RBI’s special USD-INR foreign exchange swap facility.
RBI data released on Monday showed that total inflows under the special facility had reached $143.596 billion as of September 18.
Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits made up the largest portion at $132.98 billion. Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings accounted for $5.32 billion, while External Commercial Borrowings contributed $5.296 billion.
“The RBI had introduced a special USD-INR Forex Swap facility covering FCNR(B) deposits, ECB and OFCB inflows on June 08, 2026,” the central bank said.
The FCNR(B) deposits were mobilised until August 31. The facility covering ECB and OFCB inflows is available until December 31.
These foreign currency inflows have a liquidity effect on the domestic financial system. The RBI's OMO sales are part of its response to the changing liquidity conditions.
The latest auction involved six government securities. The RBI accepted bids for five of them.
The two largest allocations went to the 6.10 per cent Government Security maturing in 2031 and the 7.95 per cent Government Security maturing in 2032. The RBI accepted Rs 11,512 crore in the 2031 security and Rs 8,758 crore in the 2032 security.
The central bank rejected all bids for the 8.28 per cent Government Security maturing in 2027. Twenty bids worth Rs 3,082 crore were submitted for the security, but the amount accepted was recorded as “NIL”.
The auction received total bids worth Rs 84,982 crore against the notified amount of Rs 25,000 crore. The RBI therefore had enough bids to accept the full amount planned for the operation.
The RBI has one more Rs 25,000-crore OMO sale scheduled for September 28 under the programme announced earlier this month. The two completed auctions have taken the total amount of government securities sold under the current plan to Rs 75,000 crore.
The sequence of OMO sales comes along with the central bank’s management of foreign currency flows through its special swap facility. The latest RBI data showed total inflows of $143.596 billion under the facility as of September 18, including $132.98 billion through FCNR(B) deposits.
Monday’s auction also shows the scale of demand for the securities offered. Participants submitted bids worth more than three times the amount the RBI had planned to sell, while the central bank accepted the full Rs 25,000 crore allocation.
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