PNG vs LPG: Why some kitchens went cold this week and others did Not

New Delhi: Cooking gas is suddenly making headlines across India. While millions of households that depend on LPG cylinders are facing delays and short supply, those connected to piped gas at home are largely carrying on without disruption. What explains this divide? The answer comes down to where each fuel comes from and how it travels to your kitchen.

Two Fuels, Two Very Different Journeys

LPG arrives at your doorstep in a heavy metal cylinder, filled at a bottling plant, loaded onto a truck, passed through a local dealer, and finally handed over by a delivery person. Every link in that chain has to work smoothly for you to get your refill.

PNG works nothing like that. It flows directly into your home through an underground pipeline — the same way water does. There is no booking, no waiting, no delivery. As long as the supply is running, gas comes through.

Right now, about 1.59 crore Indian homes are connected to PNG across 34 states and union territories. The government wants to take that number up to over 12 crore connections by 2034.

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Why LPG Is Under Pressure

India does not make enough LPG on its own. Around 62 percent of what the country consumes is imported — and nearly 90 percent of those imports travel through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea passage in West Asia. With tensions rising in that region, shipping through those waters has become uncertain, putting domestic LPG supplies under strain.

To handle the situation, the government has put commercial LPG supply on hold and is prioritising cylinders for home cooking. Restaurants, dhabas, and small food businesses are bearing the brunt, with deliveries getting delayed or cut short.

Why PNG Is Holding Steady

Three things are keeping piped gas supply relatively stable right now.

First, India produces about half of its natural gas at home — roughly 97.5 MMSCMD out of a daily requirement of 189 MMSCMD. That domestic production acts as a cushion when global supplies get rocky.

Second, the natural gas that India does import comes from multiple countries — the United States, Russia, and Australia among them. So if one region runs into trouble, the entire supply chain does not collapse.

Third, the government has put domestic PNG users at the top of the priority list. Commercial PNG supply has been trimmed by around 30 percent, but homes with piped connections are being protected.

Who Is Feeling the Pinch More?

Businesses running on LPG — particularly in the food industry — are struggling the most. Unlike industries running on natural gas, which can temporarily switch to alternatives like propane or coal, LPG-dependent operations have very few substitutes. That makes the current shortage more visible and more painful for them.

PNG Is Safer, But Not Bulletproof

Officials are clear that piped gas is more resilient, not invincible. India still imports roughly half its natural gas needs. If global tensions escalate further or LNG shipments face serious disruption, even PNG supply could come under pressure. For now, commercial users of piped gas have already seen a cut — and that may deepen if conditions worsen.

What This Crisis Is Teaching India

Energy experts say this situation is a clear signal that India needs to move faster on expanding its gas pipeline network. The more homes and businesses that get connected to piped gas, the less the country has to rely on imported cylinders that are vulnerable to global disruptions.

Reducing LPG dependency, growing domestic gas production, and building out pipeline infrastructure are not just long-term goals anymore — the current crunch has made them urgent priorities.

The Simple Takeaway

If you use LPG, your supply depends heavily on smooth international shipping. If you use PNG, you are more insulated — backed by domestic production, diversified imports, and government priority. That difference, in a nutshell, is why one group is anxious right now and the other is not.