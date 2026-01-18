Why The 1997–98 Union Budget Earned The Title Of India’s “Dream Budget”

New Delhi: The Union Budget of 1997–98 holds a special place in India’s economic history. Presented on February 28, 1997, by then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, the Budget quickly came to be known as the “Dream Budget” for its bold tax reforms and pro-growth vision at a time when the Indian economy was searching for renewed momentum.

The Budget was presented during the tenure of Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, when economic growth was slowing and investor confidence needed a boost. High tax rates, complex compliance rules, and widespread tax evasion had limited revenue collection and discouraged formal economic participation.

A Radical Shift in Tax Policy

What set the 1997–98 Budget apart was its clear philosophy: lower taxes could lead to higher compliance and stronger revenue growth. Acting on this belief, Chidambaram introduced sweeping changes that were considered revolutionary at the time.

Personal income tax rates were sharply reduced, making taxation more reasonable for individuals and encouraging more people to enter the tax system. Corporate tax rates were also cut, and surcharges were removed to improve the business environment and attract investment.

Customs duties, which had remained high for years, were slashed significantly. This move helped Indian industry become more competitive globally and supported the broader liberalisation process that had begun earlier in the decade.

Bringing Black Money Into the System

One of the most debated yet impactful features of the Budget was the Voluntary Disclosure of Income Scheme (VDIS). The scheme allowed taxpayers to declare previously undisclosed income by paying tax without facing prosecution. While controversial, it succeeded in bringing large amounts of unaccounted money into the formal economy and expanding the tax base.

Market Reaction and Long-Term Impact

The Budget was greeted with enthusiasm by markets and industry. Investor sentiment improved sharply, reflecting confidence in the government’s reform agenda. More importantly, the effects were visible in the years that followed, as income tax collections rose steadily, supporting the argument that moderate tax rates encourage compliance.

Why It Is Still Remembered

Decades later, the 1997–98 Budget continues to be cited as a landmark moment in India’s fiscal policy. It demonstrated that growth-oriented tax reforms, rather than punitive taxation, could strengthen government finances while supporting economic expansion.

For these reasons, the 1997–98 Union Budget remains etched in public memory as India’s iconic “Dream Budget.”