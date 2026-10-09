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Will comply with US directive, won't hit workforce, says TCS amid 'PERM' curbs

In an exchange filing, TCS said its workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent because of a robust campus recruitment model.

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 09:28 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
Will comply with US directive, won't hit workforce, says TCS amid 'PERM' curbs

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