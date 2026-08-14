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Will govt issue plastic currency in FY 27-28? FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds in Parliament

The discussion took place after the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, during last week's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, announced that the polymer currency would start circulating from the next financial year.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Will govt issue plastic currency in FY 27-28? FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds in Parliament

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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