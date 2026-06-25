/Will LPG cylinder facility be suspended on June 30 for THESE people? Check PNG, LPG rules

New Delhi: As the government is emphasizing switching to PNG cooking gas, there is a possibility that the LPG cylinder facility might be suspended on June 30 for those who have not switched to PNG if such connectivity is available. In March 2026, the government announced a three-month timeframe to consumers to switch to PNG if such connectivity is available to them. The government said that gas connections would be cut if someone has PNG access but has not switched.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board had directed city gas distribution entities to expedite D-PNG connections. Also, the National PNG Drive 2.0 was extended till June 30, 2026 to sustain momentum in PNG expansion. The PNG drive initiative aims to accelerate adoption of PNG for households, commercial and industrial users and CNG for mobility, reinforcing cleaner, safer and more reliable energy access. PNG removes the need for cylinder refills whereas CNG allows cleaner mobility.
Earlier, the government prohibited households with PNG connections from keeping or acquiring subsidised domestic LPG connections. In a notification issued on March 14, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order. Under the amended provisions, LPG consumers who have PNG connections will have to apply for termination of the LPG connection within 30 days of obtaining a PNG connection.
The government also earlier issued an order according to which no person having both a PNG connection and a domestic LPG connection will be allowed to retain a domestic LPG connection or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders. Such persons will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection.
The government has mandated that domestic LPG supply will be discontinued if consumers do not switch to piped natural gas if such connectivity is available. Hence, if you have a PNG facility in your area then you are required to switch to piped gas instead of gas cylinders. The government will stop after three months the supply of cylinders to households that have access to piped natural gas but have not taken a connection. This order was announced in March and the deadline to switch to PNG completely was 90 days which ends in June.
Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on an X post, "Piped Natural Gas is the cleaner, safer and greener option as a cooking fuel. Inspired by PM Sh @narendramodi Ji’s vision, a whopping 1,00,000 families across the country have given up their LPG connections and have opted for PNG connections! As more families will now be inspired to join this Jan Andolan, it will strengthen India’s energy sector."
In an update on June 18, the Oil Ministry said, "CGD entities have been advised to prioritize PNG connections for commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants and canteens across all their GAs, to address concerns regarding the availability of commercial LPG."
Latest government data showed that since March 2026, about 10.02 lakh PNG connections have been gasified and about 9.94 lakh customers registered for new connections.
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