New Delhi: Indian Industrialist, late Ratan Tata is once again making headlines. This time over his iconic sea-facing bungalow in Colaba, known as Halekai. This was the home where he spent his later years and now questions are being raised about its future. Who will inherit the property? Who will care for it? And most importantly, will it become someone’s new home—or face the same uncertain fate as JRD Tata’s bungalow, The Cairn? All eyes are now on Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s younger half-brother and chairman of Tata Trusts.

After stepping down from Tata Sons in 2012, the late Ratan Tata moved into Halekai and made it his home. This four-storey bungalow, spread across 13,350 sq ft, is owned by Ewart Investments—a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons—and was allotted to him. Now, reports suggest that Noel Tata and his family might be planning to shift from their current residence at Windmere in Cuffe Parade to the more spacious Halekai, although it may not happen right away.

Chhamsi prayer ceremony which is held six months after a person’s passing as per Zoroastrian tradition which concluded on Sunday, Noel Tata might now be open to the idea of moving, sources said ET. He was in Dubai over the weekend for the Tata Group’s annual leadership conclave, but may soon start considering a shift more seriously.

Noel Tata, his wife Aloo Mistry and their family have been living in Windmere—a six-storey building in Cuffe Parade—for many years. The property was inherited by Aloo and her sister Laila Jehangir from their father, Pallonji Mistry, the former chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

What’s the current status of Tata family homes?

The Cairn, a two-storey Scottish-style bungalow on Altamount Road where JRD Tata once lived, was bought by Tata Sons for ₹50 crore. Along with a beach-facing bungalow in Juhu—once owned by Naval Tata, the father of Noel and Ratan Tata—both properties now remain unoccupied. According to sources, these homes have occasionally been used by senior Tata Group executives or close friends of the Tata family, but haven’t had permanent residents in recent years.