Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004357https://zeenews.india.com/economy/will-this-years-budget-be-presented-on-sunday-ccpa-proposes-february-1-date-for-union-budget-2026-3004357.html
NewsBusinessEconomyWill This Years Budget Be Presented On Sunday? CCPA Proposes February 1 Date For Union Budget 2026
UNION BUDGET 2026

Will This Year's Budget Be Presented On Sunday? CCPA 'Proposes' February 1 Date For Union Budget 2026

If approved, this would mark a rare instance in recent years of the Budget being tabled on a weekend, as the government sticks to its February 1 timeline to ensure timely implementation of budget proposals from the start of the financial year, as per media reports.

|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will This Year's Budget Be Presented On Sunday? CCPA 'Proposes' February 1 Date For Union Budget 2026

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Wednesday proposed presenting the Union Budget for 2026–27 on February 1, even though the date falls on a Sunday. 

If approved, this would mark a rare instance in recent years of the Budget being tabled on a weekend, as the government sticks to its February 1 timeline to ensure timely implementation of budget proposals from the start of the financial year, as per media reports.

The Budget Session will begin on January 28 with the President’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The Economic Survey, which reviews the state of the economy, will be tabled in Parliament on January 29, according to reports.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget, making it the 88th Budget since India’s Independence. Since 2017, the Union Budget has been presented at 11 am on February 1, after the government advanced the date from the earlier tradition of February 28.

This change was introduced during the tenure of former finance minister late Arun Jaitley to allow faster implementation of budget proposals from the start of the financial year.

Presenting the Budget on a weekend is not entirely new. Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget 2025 on a Saturday.

Before that, late Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budgets of 2015 and 2016 on February 28, which also fell on Saturdays.

With this Budget, Sitharaman will also make history by becoming the first finance minister to present nine consecutive Union Budgets. This achievement places her close to the record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented a total of 10 Budgets across two separate tenures.

Among other recent finance ministers, P Chidambaram presented nine Budgets, while Pranab Mukherjee presented eight during their time in office.

FM Sitharaman was appointed India’s first full-time woman finance minister in 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term.

Finance Minister Sitharaman continued to hold the finance portfolio after the Modi-led government secured a third consecutive term in 2024.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

men cotton t shirt
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Men’s Cotton T-Shirts You’ll Love
women cardigan
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Women’s Cardigans to Layer in Style
US-Venezuela
US To 'Selectively' Roll Back Sanctions To Sell Venezuelan Crude
DNA Exclusive
What Is The Greenland Issue And How Is It Affecting US–NATO Relations?
Vedanta
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Agnivesh, 49, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Indian Army
'Bhairav' And 'Shaktibaan': Army's Mega Leap For Drone Units, Unmanned Warfare
Indian Navy
Checkmate China! Indian Navy Set For Historic Power Boost In 2026 - Details
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
'Set Up Rain Shelters On Large Scale In Every District': CM Yogi Adityanath
US
US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’ In North Atlantic; Moscow Reacts
Mahadev Betting App Case
Mahadev Case: ED Attaches Rs 91.82 Cr Assets; Total Seizures Cross Rs 2,600 Cr