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Will UPI payments above Rs 2,000 cost more? New bill explained

The proposed changes come at a time when UPI transactions have reached record levels. The question now is how the system will be funded in the coming years.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 07:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Will UPI payments above Rs 2,000 cost more? New bill explained
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Will UPI payments above Rs 2,000 cost more? New bill explained
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