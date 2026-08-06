Will UPI payments above Rs 2,000 cost more? New bill explained

New Delhi: A bill introduced in Parliament has opened the possibility of charges on UPI payments above Rs 2,000, though the government has not announced any fee so far. The Centre introduced amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 4), with the proposed changes creating a legal basis that could allow the return of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain digital payments.
According to Reuters, the amendment is being described as a step towards allowing merchants to pay MDR on UPI transactions. While the proposal creates the legal basis for such a move, it does not specify the fee, the rate or the categories of transactions that would be covered. The Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have not issued any official statement on the issue.
The payments industry has argued for some time that the existing model is becoming difficult to sustain because payment service providers do not earn any fee on UPI transactions despite handling a rapidly increasing volume of payments.
MDR is the fee that merchants pay to banks and payment service providers for processing digital transactions. At present, merchants generally pay around 1.5 per cent MDR on credit card payments and up to 0.9 per cent on debit card payments. However, no MDR has been charged on UPI and RuPay debit card transactions since January 2020.
A report by The Indian Express said the proposed amendment could pave the way for MDR on UPI and RuPay debit card payments made to large businesses such as Amazon and Flipkart.
The move comes at a time when India's digital payments ecosystem continues to rise at record speed. A day before the bill was introduced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office (PMO) posted on X that UPI recorded its highest-ever monthly volume in July, with 23.66 billion transactions.
India’s UPI Transaction Volume Hits All-Time High Of 23.66 Billion In Julyhttps://t.co/i23XcLiPNQ— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 3, 2026
via NaMo App pic.twitter.com/bsHSXkSyvD
Speaking on Wednesday (August 5), RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that it would be premature to comment on any possible changes to the MDR system. However, he said India's digital payments ecosystem would eventually require a sustainable funding model as the number of transactions continues to increase.
The Congress strongly criticised the possibility of charges on higher-value UPI payments.
The party said, "Modi has made a plan to empty your pockets. Soon you may be charged for UPI payments above Rs 2,000. People are struggling with inflation, but Narendra Modi does not care. He wants to introduce new plans to squeeze every rupee out of the public. Modi's formula is clear – let people suffer and keep collecting money."
मोदी ने आपकी जेब काटने का प्लान बना लिया है।— Congress (@INCIndia) August 5, 2026
जल्द ही आपसे 2,000 रुपए से ज्यादा के UPI पेमेंट पर वसूली की जा सकती है।
लोग पहले ही महंगाई से परेशान हैं, लेकिन नरेंद्र मोदी को उससे फर्क नहीं पड़ता। वो नए-नए प्लान लाकर आपकी पाई-पाई निचोड़ लेना चाहते हैं।
मोदी का फंडा साफ है: जनता… pic.twitter.com/4nSxYJJpoT
BJP MP and Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal urged people not to jump to conclusions before the bill's details are made public.
"First let the bill come. If the government is bringing it, there must certainly be logical reasons behind it. India has adopted digital payments at a remarkable pace and the scale of UPI transactions is a world record. Once the provisions of the bill are available, the situation will become clear, but I believe it will provide even greater convenience to digital payment users,” he told ANI.
On reports that charges may apply only above a fixed limit, he said, "Whenever any service is used, there is a charge for it. Transactions up to Rs 2,000 have been exempted so that common people are not burdened. If additional facilities are provided, nominal charges are acceptable, just as banking services have charges."
He added, "Traders are not against making payments, provided doing business becomes easier and convenience for people."
#WATCH | Delhi: On the Centre's Bill regarding UPI payments, BJP MP and Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal says, "... Let the bill come first; if the government is bringing it, there must be logical reasons behind it. India has… pic.twitter.com/3h8P5Lu7VP— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026
The proposal drew mixed reactions on social media. One Satish Kumar wrote on X, "What a wonderful step. If you withdraw cash more than five times from an ATM, you pay a fee. If you make a UPI payment above Rs 2,000, you pay a fee. What comes next?"
What a move— Satheesh Kumar (@saysatheesh) August 4, 2026
If you withdraw cash more than 5 times - charge it
If you pay by UPI above 2000 - charge it
What else next?? https://t.co/0Tqg2br2s4
UPSC educator Saurabh Tripathi questioned whether charging users for using one of the world's best public digital payment systems would weaken its success.
“Even if MDR is imposed only on merchants, many of them will encourage customers to pay in cash or add the cost to prices. This would weaken the incentive structure that made UPI popular,” he wrote in a post on X.
He also asked, “Before moving towards monetising UPI, one question must be asked: is it worth weakening one of India's most successful public digital platforms for a few thousand crore rupees in MDR?”
What if the world's best digital public payment system starts charging you for using it? The Government is thinking and acting on these lines. Three points comes to mind.— Saurabh Tripathi (@IndicNomad2024) August 6, 2026
First, even if MDR is levied only on merchants, many will inevitably nudge customers towards cash or build… pic.twitter.com/zsD0jgtoiH
Senior journalist Sushant Singh posted, "If businesses are charged for UPI and RuPay card transactions, the burden will ultimately fall on consumers."
If you charge the merchant for UPI and Rupay card, in the end, the consumer will pay for it. pic.twitter.com/roOUQy90Vk— Sushant Singh (@SushantSin) August 4, 2026
Another X user, Rishi Bagree, argued that NPCI spends around Rs 500 crore annually to maintain the UPI system, while the government saves nearly Rs 1,500 crore through lower currency printing and merchant-related costs.
"This is why the Modi government wants to keep UPI free from any kind of charges," he wrote.
NPCI spends ₹500 crores per annum to maintain the UPI infrastructure.— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 5, 2026
Meanwhile, this has saved the Govt a sum of ₹1500 crore in printing currency of lower denominations and merchant fees
The reason why the Modi Govt wants to keep UPI free of any charges.
Former YSR Congress MP V. Vijayasai Reddy also appealed to the government not to permit any fee on UPI transactions.
Tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on X, he wrote, "I urge the government not to allow any kind of charge on UPI transactions. Imposing Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI will reverse years of progress in digital payments. Even a small transaction fee could push many consumers and merchants back towards cash payments. Let us protect India's digital payments revolution."
I urge the Government not to permit any charges on #UPI transactions. Imposing a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI will undo years of progress in digital payments. Even a small transaction fee will push many users and merchants back to cash. Let’s protect India’s digital…— Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) August 5, 2026
A report published by The Hindu on August 6 claimed government sources told the newspaper that the proposal to allow MDR presently applies only to merchants with an annual turnover of Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore and transactions above Rs 2,000.
The report added that the wording of the bill could allow the proposal to cover more transactions in the future. Banking industry officials estimate that running the UPI system presently costs between 40 paise and Re 1 per transaction.
According to official data, India processed 24,161.69 crore UPI transactions during 2025-26. At that level, the annual cost of running the system is estimated at between Rs 9,664 crore and Rs 24,161 crore.
The report said that the RBI earned nearly Rs 4.3 lakh crore in 2025-26 and transferred around Rs 2.9 lakh crore as surplus to the Centre. Running the UPI system would have cost roughly 3 to 8.5 per cent of that surplus. RBI's surplus transfer increased from Rs 30,307.45 crore in 2021-22 to nearly Rs 2.9 lakh crore in 2025-26. That was an increase of around 857 per cent.
In an editorial titled ‘Free UPI, Forever’ published on August 6 in The Times of India argued that UPI is one of India's biggest digital success stories.
"UPI can be counted among India's biggest successes. It is the world's largest real-time payment platform. Nearly half of all such payments globally happen through this platform. During 2025-26, more than 24,000 crore UPI transactions worth over Rs 314 lakh crore were processed. For comparison, India's GDP in the previous financial year stood at Rs 346.4 lakh crore," the editorial said.
It added, "How did UPI become so big? There are several reasons, but the decision that accelerated its growth the most was the removal of MDR."
It also pointed out that the RBI destroyed around 1,700 crore damaged currency notes and spent Rs 4,875 crore printing new notes during 2025-26.
"If UPI did not exist, how much higher would this cost have been to meet cash demand? Banks should also consider how many thousands of crores UPI has saved them by reducing the need for additional branches, ATMs, staff and cash management," it said.
The editorial concluded, "Free UPI has consistently delivered economic benefits for the country. The government should find other ways to meet the system's costs instead of introducing charges that could slow the growth of digital payments."
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