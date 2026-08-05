Will UPI payments become costly? New bill explained in 10 points

New Delhi: A proposed amendment to payment laws has created confusion among UPI users, with many wondering whether they will soon have to pay extra charges for making digital payments. The government has introduced a bill that could allow changes in the rules around Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), the fee charged for processing digital transactions.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 4). Among several proposed changes, the bill seeks to amend Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
#MonssonSession2026— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 4, 2026
FM @nsitharaman introduces The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in LokSabha.
That the Bill further to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 and the Income-tax Act, 2025, and to amend the Finance Act, 2026.@nsitharamanoffc… pic.twitter.com/07PNSRPr0T
The proposed amendment has led to questions over whether UPI transactions will become chargeable. However, the bill does not mean that MDR will start applying to UPI payments immediately. It only changes the existing rules and gives the government the authority to decide in the future which digital payment methods will continue to get exemptions and which ones may attract charges.
At present, the legislation prevents banks and payment service providers from charging fees on certain digital payment methods, including UPI and RuPay debit cards.
If the amendment becomes a law, this restriction will be removed. The government will then have the power to decide through notifications which electronic payment systems will continue to be free and where MDR can be applied.
Until now, MDR-related decisions were restricted by existing legal provisions. The proposed change would allow the government to take such decisions through notifications.
The MDR is a fee paid by merchants for accepting digital payments. The charge is usually paid to banks, payment platforms and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for processing transactions.
It is not a direct fee deducted from a customer's bank account when they make a UPI payment. If such a charge is introduced in the future, it would primarily apply to merchants accepting digital payments.
Businesses may choose to absorb the cost or pass a part of it to customers through changes in prices or discounts.
The move comes at a time when UPI has become one of the world's largest digital payment systems. In January 2020, the government removed MDR on UPI transactions to encourage large-scale adoption of digital payments.
The decision helped increase the use of UPI across the country, but it also created challenges for payment companies that earn revenue from transaction fees. To support the ecosystem, the government has been providing incentives to payment companies.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance had also examined the issue. It found that the proposed incentive scheme of Rs 2,000 crore for 2026-27 covers only a small part of the industry's estimated costs.
The committee said a zero-MDR model may become difficult to sustain in the long term as payment companies need funds for infrastructure upgrades, cybersecurity and increased server capacity.
No. The bill does not introduce any immediate charge on UPI payments.
Even if Parliament passes the bill, the government will need to issue a separate notification before introducing the MDR on any payment method. The notification would specify which payment systems would attract charges, which transactions would be covered and the applicable rates.
At present, there is no announcement about any MDR rate for UPI.
The MDR is a merchant-side fee, not a customer transaction charge.
At present, merchants pay banks and payment service providers for processing digital payments. If the MDR is introduced, shopkeepers and businesses will decide whether to bear the cost themselves or adjust prices to cover the additional expense.
Large businesses may be able to absorb the cost, but small traders and local shops could face greater difficulty because of their lower profit margins.
Experts believe that any future MDR structure will need to balance the cost of running digital payment networks with the need to keep transactions affordable and accessible.
If merchants face higher costs, some small businesses may reconsider accepting digital payments or encourage cash transactions. It could also affect discounts and promotional offers that many businesses presently provide to customers.
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