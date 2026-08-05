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Will UPI payments become costly? New bill explained in 10 points

A proposed legal change could allow the government to revisit rules around Merchant Discount Rate (MDR). No UPI charge has been announced yet, and any future decision will need a separate notification.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 08:14 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 AM IST
Will UPI payments become costly? New bill explained in 10 points
Image Credit: Representative image (Pexels.com via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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