Will your family members automatically get your life insurance money after your death? CA explains...

New Delhi: Many policyholders believe that their spouse or children will automatically get the life insurance payout they leave behind. However, financial experts caution that if the insured person dies with unpaid loans, business debts or personal guarantees then the courts can attach the policy money for the realization of debts.

In an X post, chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik said, "Your life insurance is not your family’s money if you owe the bank." Kaushik said that most people assume that a death benefit is a private inheritance. However, Kaushik said that if someone dies with outstanding business debts or personal guarantees then their insurance payout becomes an asset for creditors to seize.

To illustrate the math of a typical recovery, Kaushik used the example of a business owner who has a Rs 2 crore policy but owes Rs 3.5 crore in unpaid loans. If this person passes away with unpaid loans then the court will never care about the widow’s expenses. The creditors will take the entire Rs 2 crore and the family will still be left with a Rs 1.5 crore shortfall.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kaushik said, "The Married Women’s Property Act (MWPA) of 1874 exists to stop this." He said that under Section 6 of the Act, a man can buy a life insurance policy specifically for his wife and children. The policy is then regarded by the law as a trust. When a policy is under MWPA it is no longer part of the estate of the deceased. Since the policyholder no longer owns the benefit it cannot be attached by courts for the realization of debts. "The protection is absolute," he said.

Kaushik said that opting for MWPA does not require paying a higher premium and there is no extra cost. It is a simple one page addendum filled out during the application process. He said, "Yet, the vast majority of term plans are issued without it, leaving the payout vulnerable to every loan or credit line the policyholder signed."

Kaushik said that the decision comes with certain limitations. He said that an MWPA endorsement is irrevocable. The policyholder cannot change the beneficiaries later and also cannot surrender the policy for cash value without the consent of the trustee. "It is a permanent legal decision," he said.

Kaushik said that for someone who has a home loan, a business limit or personal guarantees, their insurance becomes a backup plan for their bank. A policyholder who uses the MWPA can ensure that the money actually goes where they intended.