Wipro Declares Rs 6 Dividend Per Share, Net Profit Falls To Rs 3,119 Crore In Q3

New Delhi: IT major Wipro on Friday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 3,119 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3), down almost 4 per cent on-quarter and nearly 7 per cent on-year, the company’s quarterly results showed.

The company’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Wipro’s gross revenue grew to Rs 23,560 crore, an increase of 1.2 per cent (on-quarter).

The operating margin for the quarter was 17.6 per cent, registering an expansion of 0.9 per cent QoQ.

On a sequential basis, IT services revenue rose 3.3 per cent from Rs 22,640 crore, reflecting modest QoQ growth.

The company expects revenue from IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,635 million to $2,688 million, according to its filing.

“In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line with our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter,” said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director.

“We saw greater adoption of our AI-enabled platforms and solutions, scaled AI-led delivery through WINGS and WEGA, and expanded our innovation network across global locations,” he added.

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said “Our IT services operating margins at 17.6 per cent expanded both sequentially and on year-on-year basis.

“This is our best margin performance in last few years. Our continued focus on execution rigour also reflects in our strong operating cash flow of 135 per cent of net income in Q3. We are also pleased to share that the Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share which will take the total payout for the year to $1.3 billion,” Iyer added.

Voluntary attrition at the company was at 14.2 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis, said the company.