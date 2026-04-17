Wipro final dividend 2026 for FY26: Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: IT major Wipro its Q4 results, however the company did not announce any new dividend for FY26. Instead it said that the interim dividend announced in January shall be considered the final dividend.

"The interim dividend of ₹11 declared in FY’26 by the Board at its meetings held on July 17th, 2025 and January 16 th, 2026, shall be considered as final dividend for the financial year 2025-26," Wipro said in a BSE filing.

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We have continued to invest in our clients, capabilities and people and maintained our margins in narrow band. Our cash conversion continues to remain strong with operating cash flows at 112.6% of net income for FY’26. During the year we have returned substantial portion of our cash generated to shareholders in the form of dividend."

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Furthermore, the Board of Directors approved the buyback proposal, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot, for purchase by the Company of up to 60,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 2 each (being 5.7% of total paid-up equity share capital) from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price of Rs 250 ($2.661 ) per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 150 billion ($1.6 billion1 ).

Wipro reported a 1.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,501.8 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 3,569.6 crore in the same period previous financial year (Q4 FY25). On a sequential basis, however, the company posted a 12.27 per cent rise in profit, according to its stock exchange filing.

Earnings per share stood at Rs 3.34 ($0.041), up 12.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter but down 2.1 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from operations rose 7.69 per cent year-on-year to Rs 24,236.3 crore in the March quarter, as against Rs 22,504.2 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 2.88 per cent, as per the exchange filing.



With IANS Inputs