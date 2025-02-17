New Delhi: Ashley St. Clair, an American novelist, and influencer, has announced that she is the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child. She also said that she was being asked to keep it a "secret forever".

In an interview with The New York Post St Clair described Musk as “down to Earth” and “funny”.

Ashley, the author known for her book ‘Elephants Are Not Birds’, told The Post that she had been asked to keep the matter a secret. “I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” Clair said. In her announcement Friday, St Clair said that she had made the world aware of the presence of her child because reporters had begun to pry into her life.

Taking to X, Ashley St. Clair, 26, claimed saying, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father." She said, "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

In her latest post on X, St Clair wrote, “In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists. Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while.”

The Post also looked at text exchanges between St Clair and Jared Birchall, Elon Musk's money manager, which seem to indicate that Musk wanted his name removed from the baby's birth certificate.

“Ashley and Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashely and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” St Clair's representative Brian Glicklich said in a statement on X Saturday.

Elon Musk's response to Ashley's old comment

Elon Musk responded to a post made by a user going by the handle MILO, who posted a screenshot of an Ashley comment from 10 years ago. In the comment, Ashley had jokingly said, “I need it to get Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal”.

The post captioned, “Ashley St Clair plotted for half a decade to ensnare Elon Musk”. Responding to this post, Musk wrote, “Woah.”