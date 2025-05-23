Woman Leaves Job After Poor Appraisal; Company 'Begs' Her To Rejoin Work With 55% Hike After 6 Months --Check Viral Post

New Delhi: Social media is buzzing over how workplaces treat employees after a US woman employee posted on Reddit about her former company pleading with her to return with a 55 percent raise. In her post, the woman said that sometimes the best way "to prove your value is to walk away" and then you might be surprised to see what happens when "you’re no longer available".

The woman shared her worklife story on Reddit saying that it might encourage someone who is feeling undervalued at work. She said that she worked diligently at her job. When she asked for a 15 percent raise, her request was denied. She says, “The reasons were the usual ones: 'not enough experience,' 'still room to grow,' and 'we don’t have the budget right now.'

Eventually, she quit the job and found a new one. However, she received a call from her former company after a few months requesting her to return. She claims that things hadn’t been going well there since she left as there was "disorganization, missed deadlines, and VERY unhappy clients.”

She claimed that initially the company offered her a 40 percent raise which she graciously turned down.

She further says, “Two months later, they reached out again. This time, the offer was different: a 55% raise, formal promotion, and more interesting projects. – And more autonomy. And I accepted.”

She says, "The takeaway? Sometimes the best way to prove your value is to walk away. If you know what you bring to the table and the current environment doesn’t reflect that — don’t be afraid to explore other options. You might be surprised what happens when you’re no longer available."

Netizens react

Reacting to her Reddit post, a user said, “That’s a beautiful thing. Companies are doing nothing to keep great employees happy when all they have to do is a little. Ends up costing them way more. Bwahaha.”

Another added, “The only power that you have in negotiation is the power to walk away.”

Another user wrote, “You won, congratulations. Take it and continue to be worth that money.”

"Should have asked for 60%," wrote another user.

"Know yourself, know your worth," wrote another user.