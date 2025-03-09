Woman’s Boss Grants Day Off, Free Pizza For India vs. NZ Final; Netizens Say ‘Dream Manager’

New Delhi: The excitement for the India vs. New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final is at its peak. While most of us juggle work and cricket fever, one lucky woman had the best surprise—her boss gave her a day off and free pizza to enjoy the big match at home. Her thrilled reaction on social media is now going viral, making everyone wish for a boss like hers.

A techie from Bengaluru took to social media platform X to share her excitement, writing, “Bhaii My manager is the best! People can be nice without an agenda, believe it or not.” She revealed that her boss gave her a day off and free pizza to enjoy the India vs. New Zealand final, adding that she couldn't wait to cheer for Team India. Her post quickly went viral.

Bhaii my manager is the best pic.twitter.com/nnmhzzAJtl — Nickitaa (@NickiTweets9) March 5, 2025

The much-awaited India vs. New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final is taking place today, March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. Cricket fans are buzzing with excitement as both teams have delivered stellar performances throughout the tournament. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma remains unbeaten and is eyeing another ICC title while New Zealand known for their grit and determination is ready to put up a tough fight.

The post sparked a mix of reactions with over 4,89,000 views. While many praised the manager's kind gesture some playfully joked that he might have a soft spot for his employee.

One user commented, “Dream Manager.”

Another playfully asked, “Can they hire me?”

A third user added, “Same manager will never behave in such manner with his male juniors. While prey is enjoying initial lure of the predator.”