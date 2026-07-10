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World Bank approves financing for India’s solar rooftop program

The financing package for the program includes an $820 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a $60 million concessional loan from the Clean Technology Fund, and a $10 million grant from IBRD’s Livable Planet Fund.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
World Bank approves financing for India’s solar rooftop program

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World Bank approves financing for India’s solar rooftop program
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