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World Bank raises India’s FY27 growth forecast to 7.1% on strong domestic demand

The World Bank said India’s growth momentum remains robust, supported by sustained expansion in the industrial and services sectors. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
World Bank raises India’s FY27 growth forecast to 7.1% on strong domestic demand

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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World Bank raises India’s FY27 growth forecast to 7.1% on strong domestic demand
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