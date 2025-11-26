World Economic Outlook: Seven Most Indebted Countries; Even Global Superpowers Drown In Debt

Top Indebted Countries: Global economic powerhouses are often celebrated for their strength and growth, but a recent report has sent shockwaves across international markets. The findings reveal that even the world’s strongest economies are among those most weighed down by debt. This financial strain is not limited to developing nations; even the pillars of the global economy are struggling under a mountain of obligations.

US Tops The List

Despite being the world’s largest economy, the United States tops the list as the world’s largest debtor and accounts for 34.5% of the world’s total government debt.

According to the October 2025 World Economic Outlook report, its debt levels due to rising government expenditure, an expansive military budget, social security obligations and other economic pressures. The report estimates that total global government debt will reach $110.9 trillion by the end of this year.

The revelation is startling because many assume that developing nations such as Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka carry the heaviest debt loads, but the reality is the exact opposite.

Debt Pressure Hits China, Japan And India

With 16.8% of global government debt, China ranks second on the list. Large-scale infrastructure projects, international investments and domestic economic demands have contributed to its rising liabilities, presenting ongoing challenges for Beijing in managing fiscal stability.

Japan comes third, with 8.9% of global debt. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is particularly concerning. It stands at 229.6%. It means Tokyo’s debt exceeds twice the size of its economy. Economists consider this a significant fiscal risk.

India appears seventh on the list, with 3.0% of global government debt. Its debt-to-GDP ratio is 81.4%, far lower than countries such the United States (125%) or Italy (136.8%).

This suggests that India’s economy remains relatively robust, with debt levels still aligned with its capacity to manage them.

Where Does The Debt Come From?

Countries borrow through a variety of channels, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, other sovereign nations, global financial institutions and government bonds issued in international markets.

While debt can fuel growth and development, excessive borrowing poses serious risks, potentially destabilising even the strongest economies.

This report reminds that financial power is fragile, and even the world’s most celebrated economies are not immune to the pressures of mounting debt. The findings are likely to influence global discussions on fiscal strategy, economic policy and financial stability of leading nations in the years ahead.