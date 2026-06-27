Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /World MSME Day 2026: Flagship schemes announced by government for msme sector in the country

World MSME Day 2026: Flagship schemes announced by government for msme sector in the country

Acknowledging the role of the MSMEs in the nation's progress, the Indian government has introduced several significant programs to support their development.

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
World MSME Day 2026: Flagship schemes announced by government for msme sector in the country
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: AI

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Uber's Prabhjeet Singh to join OpenAI as Managing Director for India operations
Uber14 min ago
2
Pune murder case18 min ago
3
antidumping22 min ago
4
FIFA WC 202627 min ago
5
India vs Ireland T20I series39 min ago