World’s Engine Wears Out: Massive Investment Slump Hits China, India Poised To Cash In

China Investment Slump: For over two decades, China has been the engine driving global economic growth. Today, that engine is showing signs of strain. The country’s economy is grappling with multiple challenges, from plummeting investment to a real estate crisis that refuses to abate. It raises doubts about Beijing’s ability to sustain growth at previous levels.

China has long aspired to match the developed economies of the world, especially the United States, but the path remains long and arduous. While it ranks as the world’s second-largest economy, the gap in per capita income tells a different story. Americans enjoy an average income of $89,600, while in China, the figure lingers at just $13,810.

Investment in China is now experiencing historic declines. In the first 10 months of 2025, fixed asset investment fell by 1.7 percent compared to the same period last year. October alone saw a staggering 12 percent contraction, marking the fifth consecutive month of decline. The biggest hit came from property investment, which plunged 14.7 percent over the same period.

Even government-backed infrastructure spending barely budged, rising a mere 0.1 percent despite stimulus measures. Analysts argue that China’s growth momentum is fading fast and the reason lies the real estate sector. A crisis that began four years ago still shows no signs of resolution, threatening the broader economy.

Real estate contributes roughly one-third of China’s GDP, meaning prolonged stagnation in this sector risks dragging the entire economy down.

For India, these developments represent a rare opportunity. As China’s economic engine falters, India is emerging as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Global companies and investors eager for growth are increasingly shifting their focus toward India.

The post-pandemic reshuffling of global supply chains is accelerating this trend. Major multinational corporations are actively reducing their dependence on China, seeking safer and more diversified investment destinations.

Tech giants like Apple are ramping up their investments in India, a move that could generate employment opportunities across multiple sectors.

As China struggles to maintain its growth trajectory, India is perfectly positioned to absorb global capital and talent, potentially rewriting the global economic map in the process.