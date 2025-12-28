World’s Most Valuable Asset: Silver Overtakes Apple And Alphabet In Market Value, Expected To Beat NVIDIA; Gold’s Worth Revealed

World’s Most Valuable Asset: Silver has surged to become one of the world’s most valuable assets, overtaking tech giants Apple and Alphabet in market value and moving closer to surpassing NVIDIA to claim the second spot after gold.

Data from companiesmarketcap.com shows that silver’s market capitalization has risen to $4.22 trillion, just 8.1% behind NVIDIA, which stands at $4.592 trillion. Gold remains far ahead as the most valuable asset, with a market cap of $31.598 trillion as of Friday, December 26. The sharp rise in silver’s value comes amid a historic price rally. Spot silver on Comex crossed $75 per ounce on Friday, reaching a new record high.

In India, silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange touched an all-time high of ₹2,33,115 per kilogram during intraday trading. Meanwhile, NVIDIA’s stock was trading at $188.61, down 0.32% over the past 24 hours.

Experts believe silver could rise even higher. Surendra Mehta, national secretary of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), said that if the momentum continues, silver is likely to overtake NVIDIA and become the world’s second-most valuable asset.

Mehta also pointed to unusual price distortions in global silver markets. He said the price difference between silver on Comex and the Shanghai exchange has widened to nearly $7, far above the normal gap of less than $1.

The scale of the rally is clearly visible in Indian markets. Silver prices on MCX have jumped more than 153 per cent over the past year, rising from Rs 91,600 on December 26, 2024, to Rs 2,31,879 on December 26, 2025.

Gold has also delivered strong returns but has lagged behind silver, gaining nearly 80 percent during the same period as prices rose from Rs 77,460 to Rs 1,39,233 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold. (With IANS Inputs)