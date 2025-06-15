World's Richest Person In Forbes List: Oracle Co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison has risen to become the world’s second richest person, surpasses Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. The surge in his wealth comes on the heels of Oracle’s strong earnings report, which sent the company’s stock price climbing. As per Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings on June 15, Ellison’s net worth has reached $258.8 billion — placing him just behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who leads the list with $410.8 billion.

Tech Billionaire Larry Ellison Net Worth

Back in April 2025, Larry Ellison ranked fourth on Forbes’ annual billionaire list with a net worth of $192 billion. In just two months, he has added an impressive $66.8 billion to his fortune, largely driven by Oracle’s strong stock market performance.

Oracle’s shares surged on June 13 after the company reported robust financial results—earning $1.70 per share on revenue of $15.9 billion. The stock closed at $200 per share following the announcement.

Oracle has also emerged as a key player in the U.S. government’s AI development efforts under President Donald Trump’s Project Stargate, working alongside OpenAI and SoftBank. Ellison has been outspoken about Oracle’s AI ambitions, recently claiming that AI will usher in a new era of societal monitoring, where technology could influence public behaviour through continuous recording and reporting.

Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth:

At 80, Larry Ellison continues to serve as Oracle’s Chairman and Chief Technology Officer. He founded the company in 1977 and led it as CEO until 2014. Under his leadership, Oracle expanded aggressively, notably acquiring health tech firm Cerner for $28.3 billion in 2021. With his recent surge in wealth, Ellison has pushed 43-year-old Mark Zuckerberg to third place on the global rich list, with a net worth of $235.7 billion.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Net Worth:

Jeff Bezos, 61, now ranks fourth on the global rich list with a net worth of $226.8 billion. He’s also making headlines for his upcoming marriage to Lauren Sanchez. Rounding out the top five is legendary investor Warren Buffett, 94 and now retired, with a fortune of $152.1 billion. (With IANS Inputs)