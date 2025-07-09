Advertisement
X CEO Linda Yaccarino Steps Down After Two-Year Tenure

Linda Yaccarino joined Twitter in June 2023, shortly after Elon Musk took over and rebranded the platform as X. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 09:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: Snapshot from @lindayaX/X

New Delhi: Linda Yaccarino has announced her resignation as CEO of X (formerly Twitter). This brings her two-year stint at the Elon Musk-owned platform to an end. In a heartfelt post, she called the role “the opportunity of a lifetime” and thanked Musk for trusting her to lead the company’s transformation—championing free speech and helping shape X into the so-called “Everything App.”

Linda Yaccarino joined Twitter in June 2023, shortly after Elon Musk took over and rebranded the platform as X. A former top executive at NBCUniversal, she was brought in to steady the ship—especially its struggling ad business, which had been hit by concerns over Musk’s loose content moderation. During her time as CEO, the platform focused on regaining advertiser trust, improving user safety (especially for kids), and launching new features like Community Notes for fact-checking and the upcoming X Money financial services.

