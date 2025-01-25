New Delhi: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported 165 per cent surge in net profit (year-on-year) at Rs 612.3 crore for the third quarter of FY25, from Rs 231.5 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s net interest income (NII) grew by 10.2 per cent to Rs 2,223.5 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 2,016.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total interest income rose 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,829.13 crore, but interest expenses also increased by 12.8 per cent to Rs 5,605.62 crore, according to its stock exchange filing. Yes Bank maintained stable asset quality, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 1.6 per cent and net NPA ratio at 0.5 per cent, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Gross NPA in absolute terms stood at Rs 3,963.47 crore, slightly higher than Rs 3,889.4 crore in the preceding quarter, while net NPA marginally declined to Rs 1,142.6 crore from Rs 1,168 crore. Its shares closed 1.25 per cent lower at Rs 18.24 on the BSE on January 25.

The lender maintained a strong liquidity position during the third quarter of FY25, with an average quarterly Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 133.2 per cent on a consolidated basis. However, the bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio dipped to 15.2 per cent, compared to 16 per cent recorded at the end of the same quarter in the previous financial year, according to exchange filing.

“Q3 FY25 is the fifth quarter in a row where the bank has demonstrated sustained sequential expansion in profitability. The return on asset (RoA) of the bank has also expanded to 0.6 per cent from 0.5 per cent, reported over the last three quarters,” said Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, Yes Bank. “It is quite encouraging that we have also started seeing expansion in our operating profitability,” Kumar added.